THESE are the one-metre wide Thames Water works in Headington that caused traffic mayhem during morning rush hour yesterday after the company failed to clear the road until 10am – four hours later than planned.

The disruption could be set to continue throughout the week as pipe installation work will partially close London Road from 7pm until 6am each day until Friday morning.

The works, between the junction of Windmill Road and Hollyoake Road, are to install three new 24mm water pipes as part of a nearby property conversion.

Yesterday morning commuters reported 90-minute delays between the Thornhill park and ride and central Headington.

Thames Water said the delay leaving the site was ‘a one-off’ and added: “The team working on the job are aware of the importance of being out of the way in good time each morning.”

Spokesman Lee Irving said: “We’re sorry for the disruption our roadworks have caused.

“We’re installing three new water pipes to provide water for a property conversion nearby, and have organised temporary traffic lights to allow us to do this.

“From Monday, we’ll be working overnight to limit the impact. We expect to complete the work by Friday morning.”

Residents and nearby business owners warned yesterday that the works and the impact on traffic in the area would have a detrimental effect on local businesses.

Ramesh Chauhan, 65, owner of Headington Stationery in London Road, said: “It is going to cause problems for the businesses around here because we will lose the passing trade now.

“It has been pretty bad [on Monday] and very quiet with few customers, usually it is busier than this. Normally there are people coming out for lunch but this has stopped customers coming in.

“My morning commute usually takes about three quarters of an hour but today it was nearly three hours.

“It took me one and half hours to drive from the park and ride to here this morning.”

Aki Choudhury, 36, manager at Robert Stanley Opticians, said that she too had been hit by 90-minute delays from the park and ride and added: “It will affect trade. There will be less passing trade because of the works.”

Becca Chaplin, who lives in Barton, said she gave up driving to work after being stuck in the gridlock and that her son Joshua, 17, had to walk to Cheney School or risk missing an A-Level exam.