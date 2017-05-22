THE future of popular Wantage youth club Sweatbox has been guaranteed after new premises were allocated in the grounds of King Alfred's Academy.

Simon Spiers, CEO of the Vale Academy Trust – which runs King Alfred's – has announced that the youth club will move to the academy’s Centre Site in January.

This is when the school's east site, where Sweatbox is currently based, is due to be closed and sold to developers.

Staff at the youth club and club regulars were told the news last week.

Sweatbox manager Georgina Hicks said: "I am delighted that Sweatbox is to have a new home on the centre site.

"The new location and two-storey building will enable the youth work team to reach more young people as a hub in the community and offer a wider range of activities and support.

"The Sweatbox staff team are working alongside the Sweatbox Union and the club’s young members to ensure that their voice is at the centre of the development of the new building."

The school is selling off east site in order to realise a long-term ambition of only having two sites, meaning teachers will not have to travel as much between lessons.

Some residents have voiced their opposition to plans to build about 150 homes on the east site.

Mr Spiers said: "Being based more centrally in the middle of town will be advantageous and centre site seems like the most obvious choice for all sorts of reasons."

Sweatbox facilities will be incorporated into a modern two-storey arts building.

Work will begin on moving it onto the site towards the end of October, by which time planning permission is expected to have been granted.

King Alfred’s headteacher Jo Halliday said: "We are really pleased that King Alfred’s can now confirm the details of Sweatbox’s new home and delighted that it will be based on centre site.

"It’s such an important local facility for our young people and maintains the close relationship we have enjoyed for some time now.”

Mayor of Wantage Steve Trinder said "This is terrific news, and will allay any fears about the future of Sweatbox.

"Wantage Town Council understands the need for this facility for our future generations, and have been long term supporters of the club at east site.

"I want to thank the academy for working so hard on finding Sweatbox a new home."

The school funded the club after Oxfordshire County Council pulled its funding in 2011.

King Alfred’s will stage an event over the weekend of October 21 and October 22 to celebrate the east site's history ahead of its closure.

The academy hopes that previous students, members of staff and anyone else keen to share their memories and experiences will attend.

If anyone would like to send in copies of photos or anything else of interest that can be included in an exhibition send them in to: Jonathan Smith, King Alfred’s Academy – East Site, Springfield Road, Wantage OX12 8ET, or drop them into east site clearly marked FAO Jonathan Smith – East Site Celebrations.

Mr Smith can be contacted on email at jsmith@kaacademy.org