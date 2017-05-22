There is 'growing concern' for a man who went missing after being discharged from the John Radcliffe Hospital last week.

Stephen Jones has not been seen since Wednesday morning shortly after he left the Headington hospital, police said.

The 49-year-old had recently been staying in Standlake in Oxfordshire but also has connections to Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales.

Thames Valley Police said they growing concerned for his welfare appealed for the public's help.

He is a white man of a medium build, 5ft 8ins, with short dark cropped hair and speaks with a light Welsh accent.

He is believed to be wearing a light blue or navy football shirt and blue jeans.

PC Charlie Hayes from Witney Police Station, said: “We are growing concerned for Stephen’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or a man of his description to please contact us on 101."