OXFORD

Jose Phillips, 55, of Scrutton Close, Oxford, admitted causing £160-worth of criminal damage by damaging a plant pot and wooden sign belonging to Qumins Restaurant in St Clement’s Street, Oxford, on April 19 last year. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, which was racially aggravated, on the same date. Fined £134 and ordered to pay £60 compensation.

Sheldon Cadogan, 22, of Barns Road, Cowley, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily ham in Oxford on April 15. Also admitted causing criminal damage by damaging an iPhone, door and wardrobe, in Oxford, on the same date. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs. Made subject to a restraining order.

Qasim Hussain, 31, of Hurst Street, Oxford, admitted interfering with a vehicle in Hampden Road, Oxford, on February 15. Jailed for 28 days and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Stephen Waters, 32, of Orchid Mews, Didcot, admitted causing £70-damage by damaging a door handle in Didcot on December 25 last year. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £70 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Wylie, 40, of Glebelands, Oxford, admitted stealing a pedal cycle in London Road, Oxford, on March 25. Also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on April 10. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £15 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Bendelow, 47, of Brynhyfryd, Llanddarog, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire, admitted destroying a window worth £195 in Tavistock Avenue, Didcot, on December 25 last year. Also admitted using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress on the same date. Ordered to pay £334 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Fined £200.

Tallon Clarke, 22, of Flatford Place, Kidlington, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby in Oxford on October 29 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300.

Keome Justin John Ward, 24, of Queens Avenue, Kidlington, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby in Oxford on October 29 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300.

David Charles McCarthy, 50 of Kings End, Bicester, admitted driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road, namely B4012, without due care and attention on January 6 2016. Fined £323. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Declan Peart, 20, of Reedmace Road, Bicester, admitted assaulting Tallon Clark, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm in Oxford on October 29 2016. Community order made. Defendant must carry out unpaid work for 150 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 in compensation, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £300.

Ezra Jeremy Barnes, 44, of The Wharf, Mill Street, Wantage, admitted possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B in Wantage on March 10 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Fined £20. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and

destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

David Paul Hatton, 35, of Simon House, Oxford, admitted stealing alcohol to the value of £56 belonging to Tesco’s in Magdalen Street, Oxford, on February 11 2017. Also admitted assaulting Darren Marchbank at Tesco in Magdalen Street, Oxford on the same date. Community order made. The defendant must be under curfew for three months. Attend a drug rehabilitation requirement for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40, compensation of £40 and costs of £40.

Aaron Peters, 26, of Cardigan Street, Jericho, Oxford, admitted failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required to by a constable in uniform in Grenoble Road, Oxford, on February 4 2017. Also admitted possessing a controlled drug of Class B, cannabis in Campion Close, Oxford on February 4 2017. Peters pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance in Grenoble Road on the same date, as well as admitting to driving a motor vehicle otherwise then in accordance with a licence on the same date in the same location. Fined £840. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

BANBURY

Calvin Smith, 29, of Fairford Crescent, Penhill, Swindon, admitted stealing £191-worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s, in the Westgate Shopping Centre, Oxford, on April 17 and 18. Handed a community order, with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £92 compensation and £40 costs.

James Whittaker, 40, of Quarington Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, admitted burglary with intent to steal in Cook Row, High Street, Ascott-under-Wychwood, on January 29. Handed a 16-week sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £450 compensation.

Julian Harriss, 47, of Samuelson Court, Banbury, was convicted of assaulting a woman in Banbury between January 1 and February 20. Admitted assaulting a woman in Banbury on February 27 and also admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Banbury between February 1 and February 20. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and made subject to a restraining order. Ordered to pay £250 costs.