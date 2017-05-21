NO final decision has been made on whether an Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend during a row will be allowed to continue her studies.

‘Impressive’ Lavinia Woodward, who slashed her ex-boyfriend with a blade on December 30 last year, could avoid jail thanks to her promising career.

The Christ Church College student was told by Judge Ian Pringle QC at Oxford Crown Court earlier this month that he would take an ‘exceptional’ course and defer sentence for four months.

The judge also hinted she might not go to prison, adding that preventing Woodward from pursuing her career for a ‘one-off’ offence would be ‘too severe’ for an ‘extraordinary able young lady’.

Drug addict Woodward, who met her ex-partner on dating app Tinder, has ambitions of becoming a heart surgeon and hopes to return to Christ Church. But a university spokesman said ‘there was no guarantee of a return’.

He added: “Such comments or implications were the judge’s, not the college’s.

“A disciplinary process is usually triggered after legal proceedings.

“It cannot be aired or pre-judged but the context is obviously extremely serious.”

It is not known when a decision will be reached, but Woodward is currently in Milan, Italy.

Woodward admitted a charge of unlawful wounding.