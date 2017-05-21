FIREFIGHERS were called to blaze at a flat in Witney after a portable heater had been left on.

On Friday, at 11.57pm firefighters were called to the blaze in the bedroom of a first-floor flat in Corn Street, Witney.

Faced with large amounts of smoke coming from the windows, officers made their way through the smoke-logged flat before finding the source of the fire within a bedroom.

They said clothing had been left on a portable heater, which started the blaze.

After establishing no one was in the property, firefighters extinguished the fire.

Incident Commander Glen Lee, of Witney Fire Station said: "Due to the premises having working smoke alarms, the occupants were alerted to the fire which allowed them time to leave the building.

"I would also like to remind the public of the potential dangers of leaving portable heaters next to clothing or bedding that in this case caused the fire within the premises and also to ensure that you have working smoke alarms that are tested weekly."