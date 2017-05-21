A STUDENT halls was evacuated after a cooking hob was left unattended in the early hours of this morning following a night out.

Two fire engines were called to the accommodation in Headington at about 2.30am

Arriving to find a number of students outside after hearing a fire alarm and seeing smoke from a kitchen window, firefighters found pans had been left unattended on a hob, which had then caught fire.

They extinguished the flames before clearing the smoke from the building using a high pressure fan.

Station Manager Will McPhail said: "The residents of this block were lucky the fire was not more serious, cooking should never be left unattended, it is easy to become distracted and forget to check on it, especially after a night out.

"If you are hungry after a night out we would urge people to order food rather than to cook, preventing occurrences such as this."