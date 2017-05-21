BUILDERS have removed scaffolding to reveal the curved Bonn Square facade at Oxford's revamped Westgate Centre.

Following work at the weekend shoppers can now see the front of the new shopping centre taking shape from Queen Street.

Work has been progressing well on a £440m refurbishment of the centre, which will include a flagship John Lewis department store and a new rooftop garden area with restaurants, live performances and cinema screenings.

The new shopping centre is due to open in October 2017 and will generate up to 1,000 jobs.

The revamp is giving the centre’s original 1970s arcade a facelift and creating four new buildings, including 100 new stores, 25 restaurants and cafes, a boutique cinema and public spaces.

Oxfordshire County Council has taken the decision to pedestrianise Queen Street for the opening of the new centre, but last week the county’s new transport boss said she could rethink plans.

Yvonne Constance, who has been appointed to the council’s cabinet, revealed she is keeping an ‘open mind’ about the scheme.

Mrs Constance said she was due to meet council officers to discuss the issue and had not ruled anything out – including delaying the pedestrianisation of Queen Street.