A CRINKLY plate that tricks the mind into thinking it holds a lot of food could help slimmers battle the bulge, Oxford University experts say.

The plate – designed in Latvia – has ridges and troughs that reduce its overall surface area, thereby cutting down the amount of food that can be piled on to it.

From above, the plate of food looks the same as any other, meaning those trying to lose weight still enjoy the appearance of a full family meal.

Government obesity adviser Professor Susan Jebb, from Oxford University, said trials were needed to see if the plate worked.

She said: “It’s a neat idea. It’s more normalising (than small plates).”

Professor Charles Spence, a behavioural psychologist at Oxford University added: “The crinkle plate seems to provide much same impression.

“This is definitely a nice idea.”

Product designer Nauris Cinovics plans to test his plate and then sell it to slimmers. He has also designed a heavy cutlery range to slow down eating.

He said: "My idea is how to make food appear bigger than it is.

"If you make the plate three-dimensional, with the ridges and troughs, it actually looks like there is the same amount of food as on a normal plate, but there is less of it.

"You are tricking the brain into thinking you are eating more."

He said the folds and dips also slow down the rate at which people eat.

Mr Cinovics' heavy cutlery, a knife, fork and spoon weighing 1.3kg each, also helps people eat more slowly.