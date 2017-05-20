A MAN in his 40s was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital after a push bike and a car collided.

The man, who was riding the bicycle, is from Oxfordshire and currently remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the driver of the silver Ford Fiesta, a woman in her 30s from Cambridgshire, was not injured.

They added the collision took place at about 10.30am in Woodside Lane at the junction with Westfield Road, in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

The man was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.

Investigating officer PC Neal Dyton of the Road Policing Unit said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed it take place, or anyone who saw either vehicle just prior to the collision, to get in contact as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.