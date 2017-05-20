HUNDREDS women, men and children walked miles around the grounds of Blenheim Palace to raise cash for a cancer care charity.

Breast Cancer Care’s Pink Ribbonwalk returned to the county on Saturday and was supported by actress Denise Van Outen and Loose Women TV presenter Andrea McLean who were among more than 700 people.

Women, men and children wearing pink walked five, 10 or 20 miles at the charity’s 13th Pink Ribbonwalk in the grounds of the Woodstock palace.

Money raised will help Breast Cancer Care support people affected by the the common cancer in the UK.

Ms Van Outen, who was at the event with her friends Trisha Woolston and Zowie Stardust, said the walk at the Oxfordshire World Heritage site was 'brilliant'.

She added: "I love the Pink Ribbonwalks.

"With every step you know you’re helping to support people with breast cancer, which makes the day incredibly special."

Ms Van Outen said the charity was 'very close' to her heart, adding she and her best friend both found lumps on their breasts at the same time in 2015.

The 42-year-old added: "I’m very breast aware as I lost my grandmother to breast cancer so my friend and I agreed to go to the doctor straight away.

"They told me my lump was benign but my friend was told she had cancer. She has been through treatment and is doing really well. I chose to have the lump in my breast removed as a precaution."

Andrea and Denise took part in the five mile warm-up on stage with Andrea’s partner Nick Feeney, her daughter Amy and Nick’s daughter Sienna before setting off on the walk.

Andrea, who was taking part in her sixth Pink Ribbonwalk, said: “It’s great to be here with the family today.

I originally got involved with Breast Cancer Care years ago because my mum had a lump removed – it was very early stages of breast cancer but she was fine.

"Since then, I’ve had many friends that have had it and while it’s really important to have cancer charities that raise money for research, actually caring for people who have breast cancer is really crucial.

"That’s why I always do whatever I can to support Breast Cancer Care.”

The event on Saturday raised more than £170,000 for Breast Cancer Care.

Among the people taking part in the walk were Petrina and Stuart Brealy, who got engaged at the finish line of the Blenheim Palace Pink

Ribbonwalk last year. The Devon couple got married in September.

Petrina, 46, who was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in 2015, said: “We couldn’t resist the opportunity to come back again – the Pink Ribbonwalk means so much to both of us.

“It’s two years since I got the secondary diagnosis. In that time, I have done three Pink Ribbonwalks, appeared in a comedy, two Shakespeare plays, got engaged, got married and been on honeymoon. Life doesn’t stop when you get that diagnosis.”

Also among the crowd was Long Hanborough mum Joanna Clark who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2016 and has now finished treatment.

“Being diagnosed with breast cancer was all very sudden and a monumental shock,” said the 56-year-old.

“I took part in the Pink Ribbonwalk to thank Breast Cancer Care for their invaluable support. I would never have got where I am now without the charity. The Pink Ribbonwalk has been amazing and it was brilliant to be part of it.”

Walkers wrote personal messages on ribbons and added them to the charity’s ribbon tunnel.

They enjoyed Blenheim Palace’s spectacular grounds, woodland trails, Oxfordshire villages and the best of the Cotswolds’ beautiful rural scenery.

Breast Cancer Care’s Pink Ribbonwalk Manager, Preena Mistry, said: “It was amazing to see so many people at this year’s Blenheim Pink Ribbonwalk – it’s always an incredible day and this year was no exception.

“We want to thank everyone who took part because with their help, we can continue to offer vital care, support and information to anyone affected by breast cancer from day one.”





