HUNDREDS women, men and children walked miles around the grounds of Blenheim Palace to raise cash for a cancer care charity.

Breast Cancer Care’s Pink Ribbonwalk returned to the county on Saturday and was supported by TV presenters Denise Van Outen and Andrea McLean.

With the first walk starting at 9am, participants could chose whether they wanted to take part in a five, 10 or even 20-mile trek inside the picturesque grounds of the Woodstock palace.

Ms McLean said: "Pink Ribbonwalks always have an incredible atmosphere and they’re a great way to support people affected by breast cancer.

"It’s vital that we support Breast Cancer Care by signing up so we can help the charity to continue to be there for the 62,000 people diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK from day one."

Walkers were invited to write a personal message on a ribbon, which were then added to the ribbon tunnel.

More than 500 people in Oxfordshire will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and all funds raised at the Pink Ribbonwalks enable the charity to provide them with care, support and information.