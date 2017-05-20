The sight and sound of a bagpiper busking in Cornmarket Street in Oxford could strike fear into the heart of traders.

About 10 years ago bagpiper Heath Richardson was forced to pack up his pipes and emigrate to Australia after traders got fed up with his tunes after 14 years.

On Saturday Struan Chisholm was playing the pipes very proficiently near the junction of Cornmarket Street and St Michael's Street.

Shoppers and tourists gathered to hear him play his repertoire of Mairi's Wedding, the theme from Star Wars, Mairi's Wedding again, and some other songs.

At one point a council official came along and asked Mr Chisholm to play on the opposite side of the street where there is an official pitch for buskers.

He said: "I don't live in Oxford but I'm here from time to time."

In 2007 traders launched a petition to have Mr Richardson moved but the piper, who was living in Chipping Norton at the time, hit back and got 500 fans to sign a petition backing him.

The Oxford Bagpipe Man Haters' Club was formed on a MySpace site, with 200 members, but on Facebook others joined a support group for Mr Richardson.

The baqgpiper eventually gave in and left Oxford.