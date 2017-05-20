It was Wembley agony this afternoon for a group of Cowley schoolboys as their incredible run to the home of football came to an end on penalties.

Our Lady's Catholic Primary School took to the famous turf in the EFL Kids Cup final ahead of the League One Play Off final earlier today.

The eleven-year-olds, who had beaten a number of other city schools to represent Oxford United, drew 2-2 with a school representing Sheffield United in a thriller.

After three penalties apiece there was still nothing between the sides and it went to sudden death.

The Sheffield schoolboy buried his penalty before Our Lady's fired wired and to narrowly missed out on the EFL Kids Cup.

The boys were treated to a hotel stay, however, and a pre-match breakfast and tour of the stadium before playing in front of the crowd before the day's main event which sees Bradford City take on Millwall.