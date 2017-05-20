IT was Wembley heartache for the Cowley schoolboys trying to do one better than Oxford United as their incredible run came to an end on penalties.

The youngsters from Our Lady's Catholic Primary School took to the famous turf on Saturday in the EFL Kids Cup final, ahead of the League One Play Off final.

The eleven-year-olds drew 2-2 with Norton Free Primary School - representing Sheffield United - in a thrilling encounter, before losing on penalties.

But the team's coach, Matt Pearce, said it was an experience they could all be proud of and one the boys would never forget.

He said: "I can't thank the boys enough for their hard work and for being part of their incredible journey.

"Playing at Wembley is a huge achievement, something that the boys can be proud of for the rest of their lives."

The boys had the full superstar treatment before the game after being put up in a hotel courtesy of the Football League.

They had a pre-match breakfast and then a tour of the stadium before stepping out onto the pitch.

Our Lady's got off to a lightning start as Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, who plays for Reading's academy, turned in a corner to give the boys the lead.

Norton Free Primary hit back on the stroke of half-time and then took the lead with a stunning strike midway through the second half.

But Princewill responded with his second of the game to take the final to penalties.

After three penalties apiece there was still nothing between the sides and it went to sudden death.

The Sheffield schoolboy buried his penalty before Our Lady's fired wide prompting jubilant celebrations from the Yorkshire outfit.

In November the team won a city-wide tournament to represent Oxford United and have since beaten schools representing MK Dons, Peterborough, Southend, Bristol Rovers and Millwall to reach the southern final - the boys were 2-0 down against Millwall in the semi-final before winning 3-2 in extra time.

A 4-1 win against Charlton in March set up Saturday's clash with a Sheffield school but it wasn't to be for the Cowley boys who joined their Oxford United heroes in leaving Wembley with runners-up medals.