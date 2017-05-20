FIREFIGHTERS rescued a cat from a burning house after a chip fan burst into flames.

Officers arrived to find family ‘frantically looking for their cat’ after a fire broke out at a home in Queens Avenue, Kidlington, on Friday night.

Two firefighters entered the smoke-logged house and found the cat safe in an upstairs bedroom, before making sure the chip pan fire had been extinguished.

The fire service said the blaze started after the pan had been left unattended on the hob.

They added the family had come back to the house, discovered the fire and managed to extinguish it by using a garden hose.

But officers said the flames had caused ‘substantial damage’ to the kitchen.

Fire engines from Oxford and Kidlington were sent to the incident at about 8.15pm.

Incident Commander Gary Crone said: “The family were very lucky to not be injured in their attempt to extinguish the fire and search the house for their cat.

“By putting water onto a pan of hot oil the fire can be made much worse.”

He added he would ‘strongly recommend’ members of the public followed advice on the service’s 365alive website.

Firefighters from Kidlington have been visiting properties in the area today to give advice regarding home and kitchen safety.

The advice of the fire service urges people to not get distracted while cooking and to turn off or turn down the heat if you have to leave the hob unattended.

They say: