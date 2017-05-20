THE clocks turned back to the 17th century last night as Oxford celebrated the 400th birthday of the Ashmolean Museum’s founder.

Elias Ashmole – an actor playing him – strolled through the city streets with an Oxford washerwoman, also from the 1600s, welcoming visitors to the iconic museum.

As the evening wore on, those lucky enough to be in the vicinity were treated to another Royal visit – the second this week – as King Charles I on horseback led his cavalier into Oxford, which was the Royalist base in the English Civil War.

The re-enactors were from The Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote; the Passamezzo company of singers and players, and historical interpretation company, Past Pleasures.

Craig Hamblyn, who played Elias Ashmole, said: “It was a privilege to portray an important man like Elias Ashmole and a lot of fun to do it on his 400th birthday.

“Although Ashmole was a fervent Royalist it is a great thing that the museum that bears his name is open to everyone no matter their background or beliefs.”

Earlier in the week the character of Ashmole, who opened the museum in 1683, was given a painting to open on his birthday.

He said: “It is a great pleasure to be back in Oxford, although it has altered greatly since last I was here.

“It is much busier and there are many more people, but it is good to see that Oxford is still a centre of learning.”

The museum’s rooftop restaurant was also open all evening.