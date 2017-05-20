FABULOUSLY finessed flowers will be winging their way to Chelsea Flower Show next week from Oxford’s Covered Market after a hectic week entertaining royals.

Senior designer Samantha Turner of Jemini Flowers has qualified for the finals at the RHS Chelsea flower show and is aiming for gold.

It comes just a week after the shop prepared and made floral arrangement to decorate Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies when Prince Charles visited earlier this week.

This year the competition has handed out the brief ‘Floral Kite’ for the shop to create a masterpiece in flower arrangement.

Mrs Turner said: “I am really looking forward to it because it will be the second time I have been to the show, so this time I am more aware of what to expect.

“There are also quite a lot of people supporting me this year with our customers who are coming up, so that is really nice.

“I am also actually four and half months pregnant this time so I will be taking it easy, not stressing too much and just enjoying it.”

Mrs Turner is no stranger to competitions, having made her way to the Worldskills UK Final at the Skills Show and Chelsea 2015 and she also competes regularly at the British Florist Association FleurEx trade show in Birmingham.

Jemini Flower Shop owner Sandie Griffith added: “Competitions are a fantastic way for Floristry Designers to develop their design skills and create items that would not normally be sold in a shop.”

“It is a fantastic opportunity to benchmark yourself against your peers and I am extremely proud of Samantha for achieving this opportunity - it is a great credit to her skill as a Florist and for Jemini.”

The Jemini team will discover if they have won on Tuesday, 23 May.

See Monday’s Oxford Mail for a full rundown of Oxfordshire entrants.