Four people have been injured in a serious collision after a car hit a bridge and flipped over in Bicester.

The vehicle hit a bridge column on the A41 near the Park and Ride just after 12.30am this morning.

The car landed on its roof with one person trapped inside and a female trapped underneath the car.

Two other passengers managed to get out of the car before emergency services arrived.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance also attended due to the severity of the injuries to those trapped inside the vehicle.

The road was closed as firefighters and paramedics worked in 'extremely difficult conditions' to release the casualties described as being in a 'very precarious situation'.

Watch Manager Bob Lewis from Bicester said: “The vehicle had left the road and had a very serious impact with the bridge.

"The nature of the casualties being entrapped meant crews had to work in cramped difficult conditions to release them.

"Specially trained firefighters with advanced medical skills were able to work on the casualties as crews extricated them assisting the ambulance service who had a number of serious injuries to assess."