THE FIRST trampoline park to be built in the county has been given the go ahead by councillors in Cherwell.

Plans for a trampoline park to be built in Talisman Business Centre in Bicester were put before planning officers and approved on Thursday.

The approval means a warehouse space which has remained empty for about 10 months will be completely redesigned to house a trampoline park.

The bouncy space will be headed by Rebound Revolution and has plans to create a space jam-packed with more than 80 inter-connected trampolines.

It will also include a number of other activities including what is thought to be the first virtual climbing wall at a trampoline park.

Rebound Revolution Limited co-director Matt Tofts posted online to announce the approval, he said: “Great news Bicester. Planning has come through and we are building the park. Thanks for all of your support.”

The park, which will be built at the site off London Road, and the outside of the building will remain largely the same plus the addition of three extra parking spaces, 40 cycle spaces and three extra disabled parking spaces.

It is expected to bring about 35 new jobs for the town.

Mr Tofts previously said if plans were given approval it is hoped the build will take nine weeks to complete.