A young family escaped their house after it was struck by lightning and caught fire last night.

A lightning storm ripped through the county yesterday evening and the fire service was called to three houses in the space of an hour.

Six fire engines were deployed to the most serious strike, at a property in Restharrow Mead in Bicester when lightning striking the roof caused a blaze.

The family - with two young children - escaped the house quickly and safely as the fire ravaged through the roof.

Crews from Bicester, Buckingham, Banbury, Deddington and Brill were able to contain the fire and salvage the family's belongings.

The first strike in the county hit a house in Combe just before 7pm before the Restharrow Mead fire was called in at 7.08pm.

A third fire in Bicester was reported at 7.52pm and the storm also caused flooding to a house in Bletchingdon.

But the Restharrow Mead strike was the worst of the lot.

Crew manager Paul Mann said: "The fire could be seen from over half a mile away and fortunately the occupiers of the house, with their two young children, were able to escape the house quickly and safely.

"Due to the sheer power of a direct lightning strike, the fire very quickly took hold and spread throughout the roof and walls, which we had to quickly contain whilst also protecting and salvaging the family's belongings."