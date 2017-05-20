STAFF from McDonalds' restaurants across Oxfordshire will swap burgers for bicycles as they cycle to the Netherlands to raise funds for charity.

Franchisee Ismail Anilmis and a crew from his restaurants in Benson, Witney and Didcot will take on the Oxford to Leiden Bike Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The ride, now in its third consecutive year, will be launched by former Arsenal and England footballer Martin Keown, who will also be completing the first stage of the challenge with the riders.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest yet with a total of 26 taking part.

In its previous two years it raised more than £40,000.

Mr Anilmis, who owns 10 restaurants in Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire, said: “It is so important to me to help raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities and this year’s bike ride looks set to raise more money than ever.

“I am so proud of the hard work my team has put in over the past three years. We’ve raised a huge amount of money for a brilliant cause, and had a great time doing it.”

The ride covers more than 300 miles and is done in three stages over three days.

The route was chosen as Oxford is twinned with Leiden in the Netherlands, and both have Ronald McDonald Houses.

The ride starts from the Ronald McDonald House at Oxford Children's Hospital and finishes at its counterpart in Leiden.

Lord Mayor of Oxford Jean Fooks will also be in attendance at the start of the event on Saturday, June 3, as well as senior vice president and chief operations officer of McDonald’s Jason Clark.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides free accommodation for families with children in hospital.

Located at or near specialist children’s hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses allow parents to remain nearby while their child undergoes treatment.

There are currently 14 Ronald McDonald Houses in the UK.