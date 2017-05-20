AN ELECTION in Carterton ended in a close result - with the town’s mayor voting herself back into office.

Councillor Lynn Little will continue the role for the fifth year running following a tight contest with deputy Nick Leverton on Tuesday.

Initially, the vote was tied with both candidates having the support of seven members each, but Mrs Little, as chairwoman, was given the casting vote.

Some sources questioned the legality of Mrs Little effectively installing herself in the role.

However, but these claims were rejected by council staff.

The clerk of the town council Ron Spurs said he looked at the possibility of a tie very carefully to ensure the legal process was followed correctly.

Mr Spurs cited a section of the Local Government Act (1972), which reads: “Where there is a tie in the election of a chairman, the person presiding is required by law to give his own casting vote one way or the other.”

Mrs Little, who was not available for comment, said this will be her final year as mayor of Carterton.

Mr Leverton, who after falling short in the mayoral vote was unanimously voted to return to his position as deputy, said he would have ‘loved to have been mayor’.

However, he added: “We would like to think of ourselves as 16 engaged councillors who always go with what we’ve decided.

"The system is that in the instance of a tie the chairman gets the casting vote.”