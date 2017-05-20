A KEEN runner will run almost seven marathons in seven days to raise money for a charity with a focus on young people.

Joe Parkes, of Witney, will attempt to run the 184-mile Thames Path from Gloucestershire to London, starting today and finishing on Friday.

The 34-year-old is taking on the challenge for Restless Development, a charity working to empower young people in Asia and Africa.

Mr Parkes – a runner, swimmer and cyclist in his spare time – first heard about the charity after representatives gave an inspiring presentation at his work, Steppes Travel in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

He said: “I grew up by the River Thames and have swum in it, fished in it, boated and kayaked on it, picnicked beside it and spent a considerable amount of time running its banks.

“The idea to run the length of the river as quickly as I can came to me whilst camping with a friend in Sweden.

"We were sat by the fire sipping whisky and telling stories having spent the day kayaking around the island we were staying on.

“I don’t really know why the idea to run the Thames came into my head but it did and the next morning it was still there.”

The travel expert began exploring the details of the Thames Path.

He divided 184 –the length of the official Thames Path in miles – by seven – the amount of days of the challenge – and discovered it came approximately to 23, the length of a marathon.

He continued: “Seven marathons in seven days has a nice catchy feel to it.

“The source of the river lies in a field roughly five miles from my desk at the Steppes Travel HQ.

"I grew up by the river near Marlow, and the Restless Development office is a stone’s throw from the Thames near the London Eye.

“It all just seemed to make sense.”

Armed with a map and pencil, Mr Parkes worked out a provisional schedule sticking as close to the marathon distance of 26 miles a day as he could.

He will be carrying everything he needs for each day on his back – including food, drinks, a rain jacket and phone.

Mr Parkes said: “With my challenge in place I announced my intentions to Restless Development and to anyone else who would listen.

“All that was left to do was train, get as fit as I could, and raise some money for the charity.

"I am in reasonable shape although training has been a bit up and down due to niggling injuries.”

Mr Parkes, who lives with his wife in Oxford Hill, Witney, has already raised £1,706 for charity.

To support Rested Development on his behalf go to bit.ly/2qtzuEb

For more on the charity visit restlessdevelopment.org