ORGANISERS behind this year's 'most successful' Town and Gown 10k race have put out an appeal for last-minute donations as they aim to smash their £150,000 target.

More than 4,000 runners pounded the streets of Oxford on Sunday to help make the run the biggest in its 36-year history.

This week the run's director of external affairs, Sal Lalji, praised the generosity of the city and said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our runners for enduring all those early starts and painful blisters in preparation for the 36th Town and Gown 10k.

"Everyone should be hugely proud of what they’ve achieved – whether they conquered a 10k for the first time or got a new personal best.

“We are still appealing for funds and donations, so it’s not too late to recognise the achievements of your friends and family.

“Your support means so much.

"Over the past 36 years, the Oxford Town and Gown 10k has helped us to transform thousands of lives, allowing us to offer emotional support and provide equipment, as well as funding decades of cutting-edge research, much of which takes place in Oxford."

The charity run, which started and ended at University Parks, raises funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity which fights and funds research into the muscle-wasting condition.

The charity added that it was 'on course' to smash its target of £150,000 after what it has called its most successful run yet but would not know the final tally until next month.

Some 4,400 runners lined up for the run, which began at 10am, shortly after with the children's 3k started at 9.30am.

The fastest runner was Abingdon Athletics Club member Paul Fernandez, 43, who crossed the finish line with a time of 31m 36s.

Mr Fernandez, a teacher at Radley College, said that his time had set a course record as this year's run followed a new route.

Other runners with big performances included 29-year old Aine Lyng, who hit 39m 20s.

She said: "Nothing beats running the streets of Oxford. It’s a brilliant race and I was really happy to have got under the 40 minute mark with a time of 39m20s, so I am really pleased.

“It’s a great event with so much support and it is such a good cause to be a part of."

Hundreds of school pupils, racing groups and fellow charities all took part in the race, too.

And there was even some celebrity endorsement with TV presenter Alex Polizzi, known for her role as The Hotel Inspector on Channel 5, donning running shoes and taking on the challenge.

She said: “It is really important and it shows just how many people care and there’s a lot of support here too.”

To donate visit musculardystrophyuk.org