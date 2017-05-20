OLD soldiers reunited for a veterans' lunch in Abingdon.

The Oxford branch of the Royal Green Jackets Association organised the gathering, which was held at Edward Brooks Barracks, next to Dalton Barracks army base in Abingdon.

Terry Roper, chairman of the Oxford branch of the Royal Green Jackets Association, said he was delighted Second World War veterans attended on Thursday, including D-Day veteran Sam Langford.

Mr Roper said: "It was a lovely occasion for veterans who served in the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry to meet and share their memories.

"We had a salmon starter, followed by chicken in spicy tomato sauce followed by a raspberry mousse.

"As the years go by these veterans are getting older and it is harder for them to travel around so it's nice to be able to arrange these lunches whenever we can.

"General Sir Robert Pascoe gave an entertaining speech after lunch, which the veterans really appreciated.

"And Hook Norton brewery very generously provided some bottles of beer for the occasion.

"These chaps had a great opportunity to meet and discuss old times at the home of A Company 7 Rifles.

"Everyone was there for a few hours and it was a good chance for us to meet and talk about old times."

Mr Langford, from Didcot, was in the 5th Battalion of the Royal Berkshire Regiment, when he landed on Juno Beach on D-Day – June 6, 1944.

In 2014 he attended a memorial service at Clifton Hampden church for Major John Howard, who led the daring raid to capture Pegasus Bridge on D-Day.

Then 91, Mr Langford said: "What they achieved at Pegasus Bridge was wonderful.

"Afterwards I was with Major Howard in the Ox and Bucks and he was my commander."

Last year Mr Langford collected his Legion d’Honneur medal from the French government.

The Wantage-born veteran, who grew up in Didcot, then summed up his service in five words: "War is a terrible thing."

The father-of-two, who joined the army aged 17, enlisted the help of the Oxford Mail to book a taxi to the reunion after struggling to find transport to the Legion d’Honneur ceremony.

Abingdon taxi driver Colin Dobson stepped in to give him a lift from Didcot to Oxford Town Hall.