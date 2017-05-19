STAFF at a charity shop have issued a heartfelt plea for help in catching thieves who raided their store.

The team from the Children’s Air Ambulance shop in Headington said they had to close for a day as a result of the damage caused during the break-in on Thursday night.

It is understood that serious damage, which is estimated to cost the charity £1,700, was inflicted on the London Road shop’s interior.

Area manager Dave Buttress said: “We are disappointed that our lifesaving charity has been targeted.

“It comes as a tremendous shock as Headington has been an amazing source of support for our vital work since our opening on March 31.

“As each of our missions costs around £2,800, losses like this mean we have to spend money on repairs that could instead have gone to saving lives.”

As well as repairs to damage, the shop, which helps fund lifesaving helicopter transfers for babies and children, will require a more secure door.

Staff have urged anybody with information on the break-in to contact police on 101.

The Oxford Mail has reached out to the force for details of the break-in. Visit oxfordmail.co.uk to follow this story.

For more information about the charity visit childrensairambulance.org.uk