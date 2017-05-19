A 17-year-old boy from Oxford has been released from custody after being arrested in connection with a stabbing in Blackbird Leys.

On Thursday a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on the estate.

Thames Valley Police said the victim was taken to hospital after they were called to Crowberry Road, Blackbird Leys.

The road was cordoned off for several hours after officers were initially called at 4.40pm.

Officers have said they are investigating an incident of grievous bodily harm but have not released further details.

Contact police on 101.