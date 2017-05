A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the arm in Blackbird Leys.

Thames Valley Police said the victim was taken to hospital after they were called to Crowberry Road, Blackbird Leys, Oxford.

The road was cordoned off for several hours after officers were initially called at 4.40pm on Thursday.

Officers have said they are investigating a GBH, but have not released further details.

If you have information, call police on 101.