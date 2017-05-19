A POLICE helicopter was deployed to search for a missing person in Oxford last night.

Residents said they spotted the helicopter hovering about Roger Dudman Way, near Castle Mill, Oxford at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said they were called to a ‘domestic incident’ in Roger Dudman Way, but added there were no criminal offences committed.

A reader told the Oxford Mail they had see a ‘large police presence’ in the car park Walton Well Road for about an hour, adding the helicopter also circled over Port Meadow.

NPAS said they had located a missing person at 9.30pm.