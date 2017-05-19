POLICE are still hunting for a thief who snatched a charity box from a shop in Oxford city centre.

A CCTV appeal was launched today to track down a woman who stole a Help for Heroes collection tin from Senli Cash and Go in Broad Street.

The theft happened on December 9 last year between 5pm and 6pm.

A woman entered the shop and asked to use the Sellotape, which she used to the tape to wrap up a pen.

She then snuck the tin into her handbag and left.

Thames Valley Police issued an image today of a woman they want to speak to in relation to the theft.

PC Maxwell Wilkins of Cowley police station said: “She could have information vital to our investigation.

“If you know the woman, or have any information which may assist with the investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”