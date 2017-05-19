ONE of the hospitality industry's top personalities Roy Ackerman, who opened his first restaurant in Oxford, has died.

The 75-year-old passed away after suffering a stroke and leaves behind him an impressive career in the industry which stemmed more than 50 years.

Mr Ackerman was born in February 1942 in Bristol where he began his career training as an apprentice chef.

He went on to open his first restaurant Quincy's Bistro which opened in Oxford in 1975 and later played a instrumental role in setting up Henley Festival.

The restaurateur went on to be awarded the Lifetime Achievement award, after taking on more than 130 restaurants, by 2010 at the Catey Awards and was presented with an OBE in 1990 for promoting tourism and training followed by a CBE for services to gastronomy in 2004.

Talking to The Caterer magazine Sara Jayne Staynes, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, said: "Roy Ackerman was Mr Hospitality.

"He knew everyone and his contribution to the industry and his résumé would take a book to do it justice.

"He had a huge personality and a strong presence but he never imposed. He was a tower of strength and generous support to the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts since its early days as the Academie Culinaire de France UK. "The industry has lost a force majeure. He has left a gaping chasm and he will be massively missed. Our thoughts go to his wife Sally and his family."