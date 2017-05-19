JUDGES of a top journalism competition have heaped high praise on Oxford Mail reporters.

Our Blackbird Leys and health reporter Hannah Somerville has won the coveted title of young journalist of the year at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards this afternoon.

The awards celebrate the best of regional reporting.

The Oxford Mail and its sister titles were shortlisted for seven categories:

Young Journalist of the Year : Hannah Somerville

: Hannah Somerville Business and Finance Journalist of the Year : Gill Oliver

: Gill Oliver Environment Journalist of the Year : Pete Hughes

: Pete Hughes Science and Education Journalist of the Year : Luke Sproule

: Luke Sproule Daily/Sunday Newspaper (below 20,000): Oxford Mail

Oxford Mail Weekly Newspaper (below 15,000): Oxford Times

Oxford Times Weekly Newspaper (below 15,000): Herald Series

Our environment reporter Pete Hughes and our education reporter Luke Sproule were also recognised with high commendations in their respective specialist categories.

Presenting the award for young journalist of the year, LBC radio presenter Nick Ferrari said Miss Somerville was 'setting out on a fantastic career'.

More winners are expected to be announced later this afternoon.