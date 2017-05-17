CHESHIRE cats will prowl through Oxford as part of this year’s Alice’s Day celebrations

The annual festival celebrating the wacky and wonderful world of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will this year take place on Saturday, July 1.

The Story Museum in Pembroke Street is planning a mesmerising day of theatre, live music, circus and family games across the city.

The theme for this year is ‘riddle and games’, with visitors invited to dress up as the Cheshire Cat and take part in his scavenger hunt, join the Hedgehog protest as they fight back against the Queen of Hearts and march with a troop of confused playing cards.

David Gibb from The Story Museum said: “Venues across the city will be involved, including Christ Church College, the Ashmoleam Museum, the Museum of Oxford, Oxford Castle and the Botanic Garden.

“All this, as well as facepainting, crafting, puzzles, and games, means you’re sure to end the day with a grin worthy of the Cheshire Cat himself.”

The day’s events start from 10am and most of them are free.

Other highlights include street circus supergroup Circus Raj who will be performing in the city and a performance from Curious Company, who will take their audience down the rabbit hole.