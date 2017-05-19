IT'S been a wet old week whatever way you look at it!

Since we asked our new Oxford Mail Camera Club members to float us some photos on a watery theme we have been inundated with a torrent of splashy shots.

Among the most striking was this spectacular shot of the 'grand cascade' at Blenheim Palace from Ian White of Eynsham, who also submitted a cooling photo of a fountain in the palace grounds.

Ritesh Vyas captured this reflective portrait of the City of Dreaming Spires at its most placid: a perfect puddle in the cobbles of Brasenose Lane, while Roger Neal caught the stunning moment a yellow kite swoops in for a dip at Millets Farm Falconry Centre.

Since launching last month, more than 160 of you have signed up to our new club for a chance to win a cash prize just for snapping the scenery as you’re out and about.

Each week, we will be awarding £25 to the photograph judged best by our chief photographer Ed Nix.

Some of the best photos will also appear here in our weekly spread and be considered for a 2018 Oxford Mail calendar.

As the camera club picks up pace over the coming weeks and months, members will be able to come to regular meet-ups at the Oxford Mail offices where our award-winning photographic team can offer technical advice and top tips.

Joining us in this venture is photographic specialists Jessops, which has branches in Oxford, Didcot and Heyford Hill. They will be offering camera club members discounts of up to 30 per cent on a range of products and services.

Our members will also automatically qualify for an Oxford Mail Loyalty Card which offers discounts at a range of shops, services and facilities across the county – from buy-one-get-one-free meal offers to cut-price health and beauty treatments. To join the club and receive your loyalty card, email promotions@nqo.com

For next week's challenge and to celebrate National Smiles Month our theme is – smiles.

Happy snapping!