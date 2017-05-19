AN EXHIBITION of artwork is on display of a charity which gives adults with learning disabilities work and social opportunities on a farmyard.

For this year’s Oxfordshire Artweeks, Oxford photographer Howard Stanbury is hosting an exhibition of photographs he has taken at FarmAbility.

The photographer has recorded the lives of the farming community, where adults with disabilities share the environment and facilities of a busy livestock farm.

FarmAbility has teamed up with Mr Stanbury to contribute to this year’s much anticipated artweeks event, with the exhibition being sponsored by property specialists Savills.

It displays a photographic showcase of FarmAbility co-farmers’ engagement in animal care, horticulture, an egg enterprise, woodwork and much more.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, May 28, from 11am – 6pm at The Barn at FAI Farms in Wytham, Oxford.