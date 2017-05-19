POLICE officers and volunteers were honoured for their services to the public at the annual Community Policing Awards.

Members of Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood policing teams were recognised for their efforts over the past year at a ceremony at Eynsham Hall.

The awards, now in their 16th year, are split in to categories to reward police officers, police community support officers, special constables and volunteers.

Among the winners on Tuesday night were four members of the force based in Oxfordshire.

Agnieszka Gett won Oxfordshire's PCSO of the year.

PCSO Gett, based at Oxford's St Aldates' police station, said she 'didn't expect to be nominated' for the award.

She added: "I’m thrilled. The fact the community I work in feels that I’m doing something that makes them feel safer is an honour.

"I’m truly thankful to my team, PC Dugmore, my family and my partner, Joe."

PCSO Gett joined the force in January 2015 and served in Wood Farm before she discovered her passion for working with young people and became involved in the safeguarding of young girls.

Last June she took on a role in the problem-solving team as a youth engagement and schools PCSO.

PCSO Gett, whose first language is Polish, received praise for helping the Roads Policing team to communicate with a Polish family to pass on news about their child, who had been involved in a car crash.

A citation about PCSO Gett said: "She is willing to help anyone and go above and beyond in her role.

"Her enthusiasm, innovative ideas and passion have made her shine through as being a fantastic member of the policing family.

"Her work around safeguarding and educating children in Oxford has made a real difference to some vulnerable children’s lives."

C Robert Maris won Community Police Officer of the Year for Oxfordshire and overall in the Thames Valley.

Described in nominations as an 'exceptional' officer, PC Maris, who is based in Faringdon, said: "I am extremely flattered to accept the award.

"The entire team work their socks off for the Faringdon community, supporting vulnerable people, preventing and detecting crime."

PC Maris joined Thames Valley Police in 2009, and has been acting as Sergeant for the past year on his neighbourhood team.

In January, the nominations opened with members of the public, community groups, police officers, staff, and partners all submitting entries.

After receiving the highest number of nominations in Community Policing Awards history, the nominations were reviewed by a judging panel chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Ross.

Jackie Murdock, who is based at TVP's North HQ in Kidlington, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award.

Joining the force in 1987 the police officer became well-known across the force for her expert knowledge particularly of burglaries.

Jim Davies, who retired earlier this year from working in the Fixed Penalty Unit in Banbury, was awarded Diversity Champion for 2017.

As a member of the Gypsy and Roma Traveller community, Mr Davies was told he had been 'inspirational' in changing how Thames Valley Police worked in those communities.

A citation read: "Jim has acted with tremendous courage, resilience and determination."

ACC Ross said: "The winners should be congratulated but so should those nominated and not successful, as their achievements and hard work has not gone unnoticed."