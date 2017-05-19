CELEBRATIONS will take place at the Ashmolean Museum to mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of its founder Elias Ashmole.

As part of the festivities there will be a procession from Broad Street to the museum at 6.30pm, featuring an actor dressed as Charles I on horseback.

Then there will a Live Friday late night opening at the Beaumont Street attraction to continue the celebrations.

The evening will have a civil war theme, brought to life by re-enactors from the Earl of Manchester’s Regiment of Foote.

