HUNDREDS of music fans will rock up today at the annual Wood music festival near Wallingford.

The entertainment at the Braziers Park site at Ipsden will start this afternoon and finish on Sunday.

Headliners include The Magic Numbers, CC Smugglers and Blue Rose Code.

The festival is organised by Joe and Robin Bennett.

There will be food stalls at the festival and camping facilities, with campsite stewards and wood-fired showers.

For more information about the weekend schedule visit woodfestival.com