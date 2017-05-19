YOUNGSTERS across Oxfordshire will have the opportunity to learn about life as a cadet during an open day tomorrow.

The Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force will host its annual families and open day at its Read House training centre in Arncott Wood Road, Bicester between 11.30am and 4.30pm.

It will promote the cadets through a number of hands-on activities and presentations, all aiming to show what young people can achieve by joining the organisation.

Lewis Norwood, PR officer for the Oxfordshire cadets, said: “The open day is an ideal opportunity for people to find out more about the cadets.

“We have 20 detachments across Oxfordshire so people will have one within driving distance of where they live.

“It’s a great chance to see what activities the cadets do, and we’re always recruiting and promoting the idea of what young people can achieve through the cadets, from self-reliance to leadership skills.”

On the day, which will be the first time the cadets have properly extended the event to the wider public, there will be a wide variety of stalls showcasing the different elements of cadet life.

The Royal Logistics Corps will be setting up a ‘command post’ with Land Rovers, a six-tonne personal carrier and other vehicles. They will also set up an inflatable obstacle course.

The Intelligence Corps will have an ‘intelligence cell command post’ alongside 7 Rifles, who will display their weapons and vehicles.

The Household Cavalry will be available in their kit with their horses and the Royal Engineers will have a stand with equipment and a remote tractor.

After 4pm, a special ceremony will take place where cadets will be given Duke of Edinburgh Awards and other commendations. Many dignitaries will be in attendance including Vice Lord-Lieutenant John Harwood and mayors from across the county.

Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force is part of the national youth organisation, founded in 1859, for boys and girls aged 12 to 18.

Though funded by the armed forces, the cadets is not part of army recruitment and act as a self-reliant organisation.

There are currently more than 500 cadets in Oxfordshire, comprising 430 boys and 150 girls. There are about 170 adult instructors, which cadets can become when they reach 18. For more go to bit.ly/2qvXdDP