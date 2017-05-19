WORK is progressing well on a £440m redevelopment of Oxford’s Westgate Centre.

The centre, featuring a new John Lewis as anchor store, is expected to open on October 24.

This is the latest view of construction work at the centre, taken from Paradise Square.

Scroll above to see our gallery of pictures that charts the whole rebuilding process from the start.

The centre’s development manager Sara Fuge said earlier that the new shopping centre could attract up to 15 million visitors a year.

The spokeswoman for owners Westgate Oxford Alliance said she hoped the new centre would give all retailers in the city centre a boost, claiming a rising tide would ‘lift all boats’.

The shopping areas themselves will be split, with the area close to John Lewis containing shops such as Ted Baker, Hugo Boss and Charles Tyrwhitt.

On the upper level there will be a collection of larger fashion outlets, including high street chains Primark and Next.