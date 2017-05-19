OXFORD has been ranked the ‘eighth warmest city in the UK’.

Freeflush, a company which manufactures rainwater harvesting systems, ranked cities using Met Office data on maximum average temperature, dry days and total rainfall.

Oxford’s maximum average monthly temperature was recorded as 14.6 degrees celcius and the city received an annual average of 660mm of rainfall.

The city also had 250 ‘dry days’, with less than 1mm of rain, per year on average according to the data.

The table was topped by London followed by Cambridge, Chelmsford, Worcester and Canterbury.

The coldest UK city was Glasgow.