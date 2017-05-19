CHILDREN as young as 10 have been accused of smuggling a knife into their primary school and using it to slash a pupil’s bike tyres.

Boys from Manor School in Didcot were involved in an ‘extremely serious’ incident involving a knife, which police are now investigating.

The school sent letters to parents on Wednesday, one week after it happened, confirming a group of boys ‘damaged a pupil’s bicycle tyres using a knife’ at school.

It said those involved are in year six – meaning they are at most 11-years-old.

A parent whose daughter attends the school, who asked not to be named, said: “My concern is that, although they are year six and leave in a few weeks, they might involve younger boys and make them think it’s normal or cool. I don’t know what their intentions were.

“They [the school] is not doing anything about it – it’s not good enough. It has lost control of the big side of the school. We are talking about knives in a primary school.”

The mum said said one boy was suspended as a result of the incident, but the school has not yet confirmed this.

She was concerned that staff did not tell initially tell parents what happened, adding: “Covering it up is not the way forward.”

She showed the Oxford Mail a letter the school had given her in a meeting, which was not circulated to others.

It said: “Following a dispute between children (which originated outside of school) items were brought in with the intention of vandalising a Year 6 child’s bicycle. These included an Allen key and a knife, of the type used to peel vegetables...Not only is this criminal damage, but carrying a knife without good reason is even more serious.

“Behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable.”

The email sent to parents by headteacher John Hawkins added: “This is an extremely serious incident which is being dealt with by the school and appropriate authorities including the police and support services. Be assured that the safety of your children is paramount.”

He told the Oxford Mail he was unable to comment further as police Thames Valley Police was still investigating, although a police spokesman was unable to provide further details yesterday.

The Lydalls Close school teaches about 500 pupils aged between four and 11-years-old. It was rated ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted last year but inspectors said pupils’ welfare was ‘good’.