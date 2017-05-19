THE outpouring of love for Claudia Comberti is clear to see at a memorial in Botley Road that has grown rapidly in the past week.

The day after her death a white 'ghost bike' was fastened to railings at the spot where the cyclist passed away after colliding with a bus near McDonald's on May 9.

The bike has now been taken over by a deluge of floral tributes from those close to the Oxford University PhD student and others who want to show support to her family and friends.

'Ghost bikes' regularly appear at locations where cyclists die on the roads as a way of highlighting the tragedies.

On Wednesday the opening of an inquest into Miss Comberti's death heard she lost her balance and fell off her bike while waiting at traffic lights before being run over by the bus.

The full inquest will be held at Oxford Coroner's Court on October 26.