ONE STAR
The Red Lion, Stoke Lyne Road, Stratton Audley, near Bicester
Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on March 30.
TWO STARS
Londis, 81 Walton Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 25.
Lemonmint, 148 Cowley Road, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 11.
THREE STARS
Sunrise, 90 Broadway, Didcot
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on March 14.
Tahmid, 53 Cowley Road, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 24.
Buongiorno E Buonasera, 212-214 Cowley Road, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 21.
FOUR STARS
The Chippy, 12 Upper High Street, Thame
Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on April 10.
The Standard, 117 Walton Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 20.
FIVE STARS
Abingdon Preparatory School, Kingston Road, Frilford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on May 5.
Hoots, Dry Sandford CP School, Lashford Lane, Dry Sandford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on May 5.
Chrissy’s Country Kitchen, 52 High Street, Benson
Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on April 26.
The Old Bookbinder’s Ale House, 17-18 Victor Street, Oxford
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.
Inspected: Oxford City Council on May 4.
Off the Hook Fish and Chips, 68 Main Road, Long Hanborough
Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.
Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.
Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on April 20.
