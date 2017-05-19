ONE STAR

The Red Lion, Stoke Lyne Road, Stratton Audley, near Bicester

Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Confidence in Management: Little. Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on March 30.

TWO STARS

Londis, 81 Walton Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 25.

Lemonmint, 148 Cowley Road, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Poor. Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 11.

THREE STARS

Sunrise, 90 Broadway, Didcot

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on March 14.

Tahmid, 53 Cowley Road, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 24.

Buongiorno E Buonasera, 212-214 Cowley Road, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Some. Satisfactory record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 21.

FOUR STARS

The Chippy, 12 Upper High Street, Thame

Food Hygiene and Safety: Fair. The premises are in the top 50 per cent of premises and standards are being maintained or improved.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on April 10.

The Standard, 117 Walton Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Fair. Some non-compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on April 20.

FIVE STARS

Abingdon Preparatory School, Kingston Road, Frilford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on May 5.

Hoots, Dry Sandford CP School, Lashford Lane, Dry Sandford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: Vale of White Horse District Council on May 5.

Chrissy’s Country Kitchen, 52 High Street, Benson

Food Hygiene and Safety: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: South Oxfordshire District Council on April 26.

The Old Bookbinder’s Ale House, 17-18 Victor Street, Oxford

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: Good. Reasonable record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice, minor contraventions of food hygiene regulations.

Inspected: Oxford City Council on May 4.

Off the Hook Fish and Chips, 68 Main Road, Long Hanborough

Food Hygiene and Safety: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Confidence in Management: High. Good record of compliance.

Structural Compliance: Very Good. High standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice; conforms to accepted good practices in the trade.

Inspected: West Oxfordshire District Council on April 20.