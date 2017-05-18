'HEAVY congestion' across Oxford is delaying bus services tonight, companies have warned.

Oxford Bus Company and Stagecoach told passengers to expect delays because of worse-than usual traffic jams.

Most major routes in and out of Oxford are experiencing heavy traffic congestion which will have an impact on our services. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) May 18, 2017

UPDATE We are experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes on services.

This is due to the road closures in Oxford. — Stagecoach Oxford (@Stagecoach_Ox) May 18, 2017

Traffic reports show that congestion is worse than usual on London Road, Iffley Road, Abingdon Road, Woodstock Road, the Wolvercote and Cutteslowe roundabouts, the A420 west of Botley and the A34 southbound at Hinksey Hill.

