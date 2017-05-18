POLICE have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft at a Cowley amusement arcade.

The incident took place in Cowley's Templars Square Shopping Centre last Tuesday morning.

The thief entered Cashino shortly before 9am and told a member of staff to lock the door and take him to the safe.

He then took a quantity of cash from the safe and left the premises onto Hockmore Street. It’s believed he removed his balaclava while leaving.

The offender did not have any weapons and the staff member was not injured.

Investigating officer PC Lucy Harvey from Oxford Force CID said: “I’d like to speak to the man pictured as he may have vital information to the investigation.

“If you recognise the man in the image, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 272 of May 9.”