AN OXFORD bus driver has been crowned among the best in the biz.

Gavin Francis, 65, who drives the Oxford Tube to London, was crowned Top UK Express Driver at the UK Coach Awards.

Judges praised his ‘friendly, engaging, patient and reassuring approach’ with passengers and his ability to train and mentor new drivers.

He commented: “I always take pride in my job and love that I get to meet new people every day.”

The service itself, run by Stagecoach, was named Express Operation of the Year.