A MEETING to discuss the £60m Templars Square redevelopment scheme ahead of its final decision has been cancelled.

Oxford City Council had pencilled in a public meeting at the Town Hall on Wednesday, May 31 to discus the major project at the Cowley shopping centre.

The meeting has since been cancelled by Oxford City Council just weeks before a final decision is set to be made by a separate planning committee.

The committee is still set to go ahead at the Town Hall on June 5 at 6pm where councillors will decide the project.