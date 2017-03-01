FOR many years the Oxford Mail has campaigned for local issues whether it be about reducing dangerous driving, Oxford’s housing crisis or the lack of public defibrillators.

If it matters to our readers, it matters to us and if by raising awareness and putting pressure on powerful organisations we can help bring about change then it’s worth a try.

The biggest campaign recently captured the hearts of many as front pages revealed the image of a wreckage in which a family of four were killed on the A34.

HGV driver Tomasz Kroker was jailed for 10 years after he admitted to being on his phone when he ploughed into stationary traffic.

This sparked a campaign from the Oxford Mail following a response by many families about the often lenient penalties for dangerous drivers.

The campaign called for the current maximum sentence of 14 years to be changed to a life tariff.

The Oxford Mail called for justice and launched the campaign with a special edition about the families who are calling for tougher penalties.

Barely a week goes by without the newspaper reporting on someone being killed or seriously injured on our roads and each time that means a family are suffering too and had their lives changed in that split second.

MPs backed the campaign putting pressure on the Government to make the change and thousands have had their say on the Ministry of Justice consultation.

The Oxford Mail also took the campaign further by working with Thames Valley Police in a bid to cut down on the number of drivers driving while using their mobile phone.

The crackdown on motorists who were caught using their mobile phone came as laws were made stricter this year.

Now motorists, who have had their licences for less than two years, will be banned if caught using the device, otherwise drivers caught on their phones will now receive a £200 fine - double the previous charge - plus six points on their licence.

It is through local campaigns such as that run by the Oxford Mail which go some way towards supporting readers and bringing about change to people’s lives. This can often simply in response to what our readers have raised concerns about.

For many years the Oxford Mail has backed campaigns to tackle the low numbers of public defibrillators across the county.

Oxfordshire’s very own ‘Mr Defibrillator’ Dick Tracey, South Central Ambulance commander, headed up a crusade to take the number of life-saving devices from 120 to 500. Through that work with his team and many supporters this number has grown to 1,394 defibrillators across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire.

This newspaper continues to back the important cause and most recently has helped secure a £10,000 anonymous donation to the crusade in Bicester following repeated coverage of the campaign.

It is for this reason that Local Newspaper Week is hosted to celebrate the role local media plays in the community.

If we can help our readers crusade for better and help them change lives then we will do what we can. If it matters to our readers, it matters to us. Vote for the campaign to receive national recognition. Details at oxfordmail.co.uk